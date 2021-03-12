Juwan Howard Ejected For Incident With Mark Turgeon
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 12, 2021, 1:57 PM EST
Juwan Howard was ejected from Michigan's Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal game on Friday for attempting to fight Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon. It was an ugly scene where the two men were jawing at each other and had to be separated by their teams and coaching staffs.
Here's video of the incident, which happened during a commercial break with Michigan up 57-47 and 10:44 remaining in the second half:
While Turgeon was clearly involved, it appears Howard was ejected because he went towards the opposing coach, making him the instigator. But, frankly, I'm surprised Turgeon wasn't tossed as well.
We don't know what set this off, but Howard is usually so composed on the sidelines so this was shocking to see. It's also kind of crazy that the Big Ten Coach of the Year was ejected in a Big Ten Tournament game for this kind of thing.
Howard has done a brilliant job leading Michigan to a Big Ten title and a top-five ranking in just his second year as his alma mater's head coach. I'd bet pretty heavily that he'd like this moment back.
Michigan wound up beating Maryland 79-66 to move on to the semifinals.