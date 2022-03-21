Jusuf Nurkic Throws Pacers Fan's Phone
Jusuf Nurkic is apparently not a big fan of getting heckled. On Sunday night, the Portland Trail Blazers center confronted an Indiana Pacers fan. From what we can gather, the fan was riding Nurkic for quite some time, so he walked over, got into the fan's face, grabbed his phone and threw it into the crowd.
Check it out:
While we can't condone grabbing someone's property and throwing it, fans need to stop acting like idiots. We've seen stuff like this again and again over the last year. From loads of fan fights to confrontations with players, this stuff keeps happening. Trust me, you don't want to be starting a fight with an NBA player.
The Pacers beat the Blazers 129-98.