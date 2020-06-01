Clemson's Justyn Ross Will Miss Entire Season After Spinal Surgery
By Kyle Koster | Jun 01 2020
Clemson wide receiver Justyn Ross will have surgery later this week and miss this season, coach Dabo Swinney announced. Back in March, Ross suffered what was believed to be a "stinger" that was not expected to be serious. Swinney said to reporters on Monday, though, that an X-Ray revealed Ross had been born with congenital fusion, meaning two of his spinal vertebrae are fused together and functioning as one.
Ross, a projected first round pick in next year's draft, was expected to be the star wideout in the Tigers' high-profile offense after the departure of Tee Higgins. He started as a true freshman in 2018 and has amassed 112 catches, 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns in his two seasons.
With the essential caveat that I am not a doctor, rebounding from spinal surgery seems like a big challenge. Ross' once-intensely bright future is a bit murkier. When healed it will be interesting to see if he returns to college football or seeks out his lot in the NFL.