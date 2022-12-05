Carlos Baerga Broke the Justin Verlander-Mets News
Justin Verlander was one of the highest-profile free agents on the market this MLB offseason and the scoop merchants went to battle in an effort to first report his next move. But the combined powers of Jeff Passan, Ken Rosenthal, Bob Nightengale, Jon Heyman, and even Robert Murray were no match for Remembering Some Guys legend Carlos Baerga. The sweet-swinging former second baseman broke the news last night on Instagram, complete with contractual details.
Verlander, who turns 40 in February, won his third Cy Young Award last season for the Houston Astros, going 18-4 with a 1.75 ERA. He was his usual playoff self and got off a career-long schneid by winning Game 5 en route to collecting his second ring with the franchise. He'll team up with Max Scherzer and replace the departed Jacob deGrom as the Mets try to achieve more with the pair than the Detroit Tigers of a decade ago.
We're combing through the archives but this appears to be Baerga's first bit of major newsbreaking. And it's awesome. More 1990s baseball stars should get into the scoop arena. Every bit of new information could come with the dopamine hit of sweet, sweet nostalgia. They might also have a schematic edge because who would you rather share sweet gossip with: a squeaky-clean nerd in a suit with a sidepart or someone with a .291 lifetime batting average that propelled a formidable Cleveland Indians lineup back in the day?
Watch this space.