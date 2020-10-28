Justin Turner Tested Positive for COVID-19 During Game 6 of the World Series
By Ryan Phillips | Oct 28, 2020, 12:08 AM EDT
The Los Angeles Dodgers won their first World Series in 32 years, but one of the team's cornerstones wasn't there to celebrate. In the middle of Game 6, Justin Turner received a positive COVID-19 diagnosis and was removed from the contest in the eighth inning. The results were announced publicly just after the Dodgers won and were celebrating.
Fox Sports' Kevin Burkhardt broke into the celebration from the studio to make the announcement:
This obviously raises a ton of questions. When did Turner take the test? Why did he receive results during a game instead of before it? And, obviously, who else from the Dodgers could now be infected?
The Dodgers were all in close contact this past week during the series, if Turner has had the virus in his system for a few days, that almost certainly means others on the team will get it. That could also extend to the team's families in attendance.
It gets worse. After winning Game 6, the Dodgers were all hugging each other and their families on the field, which could act as a super spreader-type event if anyone else on the team now has the virus.
Now let's take it further. Say the Tampa Bay Rays had won Game 6 to force a winner-take-all seventh game, would Game 7 have been canceled? It seems like it at least would have had to be pushed back if there was a potential outbreak on one of the teams. I mean, right?
This is absolutely crazy. Here's hoping everyone winds up OK and very few people associated with the Dodgers actually wind up with the virus.