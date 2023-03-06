Justin Turner Hit in the Face With a Pitch, Leaves Game With Bloody Nose
Justin Turner was hit in the face with a pitch during Monday's Detroit Tigers - Boston Red Sox Spring Training game. Turner appeared to take a Matt Manning fastball square in the face and immediately went down, and blood could be seen streaming from his nose. Turner was able to walk off the field with a towel being held on his face, but it looks like a broken nose.
Turner, a two-time MLB All-Star who was the NLCS MVP in 2017, signed a 1-year deal with the Red Sox during the offseason for more than $8 million. He started the game at first and hit third in the lineup. Manning was out of the game a few minutes later after giving up four runs.