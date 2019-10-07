Justin Turner Caught Looking Adorable During Dodgers - Nationals NLDS Game 3
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 06 2019
Justin Turner is three for four in Game 3 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals. During the sixth inning, Turner hit a bomb to put the Dodgers ahead, 8-4.
Later in the evening, with the Dodgers still up 8-4 and Fernando Rodney on the mound, Turner was shown lounging on the dugout steps, gazing at... something.
As the kids - or the adults who summarize Twitter trending topics - would say, Justin Turner is a mood. If he was the one taking all these pictures and putting them on Twitter he might say he thought he looked cute and might delete them later.
What's not to love about Turner here? Unless you're a Nationals fan.