Justin Turner Caught Looking Adorable During Dodgers - Nationals NLDS Game 3 By Stephen Douglas | Oct 06 2019

Justin Turner is three for four in Game 3 of the NLDS between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Washington Nationals. During the sixth inning, Turner hit a bomb to put the Dodgers ahead, 8-4.

Later in the evening, with the Dodgers still up 8-4 and Fernando Rodney on the mound, Turner was shown lounging on the dugout steps, gazing at... something.

As the kids - or the adults who summarize Twitter trending topics - would say, Justin Turner is a mood. If he was the one taking all these pictures and putting them on Twitter he might say he thought he looked cute and might delete them later.

Justin Turner is a big effin mood #mlbpostseason pic.twitter.com/gxJnjcskGf — RickSanchez119 (@BadNewsSquanch) October 7, 2019

What's not to love about Turner here? Unless you're a Nationals fan.