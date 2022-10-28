Justin Tucker Mocked Russell Wilson on the Ravens Flight Home
The Baltimore Ravens beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 27-22, on Thursday night. After the game the Ravens flew back to Maryland and Marlon Humphrey documented the trip on TikTok and Instagram. When Humphrey spoke to Justin Tucker, the kicker chose violence, making a joke about Russell Wilson.
"What are we doing on the plane ride back home? I heard Lamar's leading us in high knees. Ravens flock, let's fly."
Then someone yelled, "Unlimited!"
Now, if Russell Wilson has any gas left in the tank, it is worth noting that the Broncos and Ravens do actually have a game scheduled on December 4th in Baltimore. So there is potential for Wilson to get some revenge over being mocked by an opponent. As for the people of the Internet, Wilson still has no possible recourse.