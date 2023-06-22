Justin Thomas Is Playing Golf But Also Doing a Comedy Routine Out There
By Kyle Koster
Wyndham Clark is back on the course at the Travelers Championship just a few days after winning the U.S. Open and finds himself in one of the featured groups, a true sign that his career has changed forever. He teed it up with Max Homa and Justin Thomas out in Connecticut and the fellas are giving him a bit of a hard time with good humor.
Here's JT cracking wise within the first hour of play.
"Guy wins one f--king U.S. Open and I gotta mark it from 80 yards," he joked.
Thomas has been letting it fly recently. During the final round of Clark's triumph, he and Homa got loose and conversational with the help of some Rosé — potentially stumbling upon a very attractive alternate broadcast idea for networks to explore.
All three of the players in the group are currently over par, but at least the vibes are good.
UPDATE: Thomas is working out even more material, exploring the physical side of things. Definitely something to monitor.
ANOTHER UPDATE: Sorry you can't enjoy the videos of these things happening.