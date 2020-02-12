Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy Honoring Kobe Bryant at Genesis Open

View this post on Instagram

‪I’ve partnered with @charitybuzz to auction off my @vokeywedges wedges I used during the @wmphoenixopen. The proceeds will be going to‬ ‪The MambaOnThree Fund, which exists to honor and support loved ones of the seven other victims involved in the tragedy that occurred on January 26, 2020. All donations to the Fund will be directed to their families.‬ CHECK LINK IN MY BIO to donate!