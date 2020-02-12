Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy Honoring Kobe Bryant at Genesis Open
By Brian Giuffra | Feb 12 2020
Tributes for Kobe Bryant and the people who passed away in the tragic helicopter accident two weeks ago have extended to just about every inch of the sports world, including golf.
Tony Finau wore a Kobe jersey while playing the stadium hole during the Waste Management Open. Now, Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy are paying tribute to the legend at the Genesis Open.
Thomas actually used wedges stamped with different Kobe Bryant messages on them during the Waste Management, auctioning them off to support the other families impacted following the helicopter accident.
The Genesis Open has also painted a purple and gold 8 on the eighth hole to honor Bryant. Classy moves from people who want to make sure those impacted are given the support they need during this heartbreaking time.