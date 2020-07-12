Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa Trade Insane Long-Range Birdie Putts to Extend Playoff
By Kyle Koster | Jul 12 2020
Justin Thomas and Collin Morikawa have thus far been unable to decide a winner at the Workday Charity Open through 73 holes. After the former blew a late three-shot lead down the stretch, he was facing a 50-foot look at birdie. And Thomas bombed it in.
Faced with a do-or-die 24-footer, Morikawa responded by finding yet another life at the bottom of a cup.
This has been as good as it gets, folks. They don't make golf better. Shame someone has to lose.