Justin Termine Went on a Perfect Draymond Green Rant on the Bill Simmons Podcast
Justin Termine co-hosts a daily show on SiriusXM's NBA Radio with Eddie Johnson. Termine was a guest on Monday's The Bill Simmons Podcast where conversation turned to new media versus old media, which allowed Termine to go off on a rant about Draymond Green's recent run of hypocrisy. As Simmons noted, it was an impressive rant.
He pointed out Draymond and the Warriors whining about Celtics fans chanting "f--k you Draymond" after he ran around the court in Memphis giving everyone middle fingers. And then swore a bunch during the championship celebration. And on a podcast. That's just the start as Termine went on to nail Draymond for a bunch of stuff in just under two minutes.
Certainly, this will only cause a greater rift between the old media and new media. And certainly make Green a bigger fan of the Simmons podcast.