The Big Lead
Latest NBA Leads

Justin Termine Went on a Perfect Draymond Green Rant on the Bill Simmons Podcast

Stephen Douglas
Greg Anthony, Eddie Johnson, Sam Mitchell And Justin Termine Host SiriusXM NBA Radio Playoff Preview
Greg Anthony, Eddie Johnson, Sam Mitchell And Justin Termine Host SiriusXM NBA Radio Playoff Preview / Cindy Ord/GettyImages
facebooktwitter

Justin Termine co-hosts a daily show on SiriusXM's NBA Radio with Eddie Johnson. Termine was a guest on Monday's The Bill Simmons Podcast where conversation turned to new media versus old media, which allowed Termine to go off on a rant about Draymond Green's recent run of hypocrisy. As Simmons noted, it was an impressive rant.

He pointed out Draymond and the Warriors whining about Celtics fans chanting "f--k you Draymond" after he ran around the court in Memphis giving everyone middle fingers. And then swore a bunch during the championship celebration. And on a podcast. That's just the start as Termine went on to nail Draymond for a bunch of stuff in just under two minutes.

Certainly, this will only cause a greater rift between the old media and new media. And certainly make Green a bigger fan of the Simmons podcast.

facebooktwitter