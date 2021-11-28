Justin Reid Benched After a Disagreement in a Team Meeting, Latest Reminder Houston Texans are a Mess
Justin Reid was a healthy scratch for the Houston Texans game against the New York Jets in week 12. Reid, when healthy, has started every regular season and playoff game for the Texans since October 2018. The move to sit Reid came as a surprise to everyone - including Reid.
Ryan Clark posted a video questioning the Texans' decision.
The fact that the Texans have been an average bad team this season instead of a historically bad one has distracted from the fact that the organization is a complete mess. Benching one of your best players over a disagreement in a meeting when you're 2-8 is both weird and perfectly fitting in the Jack Easterby era. The good news for Reid is that he's a free agent after this season and can get as far away from Houston as he wants.