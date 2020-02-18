It's Almost Time For Someone to Proclaim Justin Herbert the Top Prospect in the 2020 NFL Draft
By Stephen Douglas | Feb 18 2020
There was a time when Joe Burrow, the national championship and Heisman-winning golden armed quarterback from LSU was the consensus No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. After throwing for 60 touchdowns and 5,671 yards with a 202 college quarterback rating there could be no doubt. At least until there was.
See, Burrow hasn't thrown a football with great success in a game in over a month. And absence makes the take grow hotter. The Crimson Tide has turned on the LSU quarterback. The actual sure-thing franchise quarterback in the 2020 NFL Draft is Alabama's Tua Tagovailoa. Tua was injured this year, which people forget. In 2018, he had an insane season of his own and the Miami Dolphins are happy to pick third where they know the best player in the draft will be waiting.
Todd McShay and Bucky Brooks have both gone on record as saying "Tua > Burrow." Now Marcellus Wiley.
The thing is, we've still got two full months until the NFL Draft. There's no way Tagovailoa and Burrow can remain in the top spots for that long despite the fact that no football is being played. Interviews have to take place. Film must be broken down. Tua and Joe Burrow can only account for so much content. It's almost time for the Herbert hot train to really get moving.
Rumblings have already begun in Miami where Tua has been slotted for months. It's only a matter of time before someone claims that he's actually the only lock to become a franchise quarterback in this draft. Who will be the first to say the Bengals are reconsidering Burrow first overall?