Justin Fields Started a #WeWantToPlay Petition
By Stephen Douglas | Aug 16 2020
Justin Fields has started a #WeWantToPlay petition in support of un-canceling the Big Ten football season. The petition states that players and teams should have the choice of whether or not to play this season and that players believe "safety protocols have been established and can be maintained to mitigate concerns of exposure to Covid 19."
Unfortunately for Fields, the people who made the decision to postpone the season already knew players and fans and coaches wanted to play. With promising new testing, players will be able to return to the field, but there's a lot of work to do on campuses first. When that is all straightened out, players will be able to play again. Of course, by that time Fields will be awaiting the NFL Draft.