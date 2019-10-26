Justin Fields Heads Into Medical Tent After Touchdown Run [UPDATE] By Liam McKeone | Oct 26 2019 Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Ohio State got off to a slow start in their Big 10 matchup against Wisconsin on Saturday. But after letting up a touchdown pass to open the third and bring Wisconsin to within three, Justin Fields led a march down the field and quickly scored on a TD run to put the Buckeyes back up by 10.

Unfortunately for Ohio State, the touchdown didn't come without a cost. Fields headed into the medical tent after landing hard in the endzone on his run, which you can see below.

The #Buckeyes answer with an eight-play, 75-yard drive capped off by a 10-yard TD run by Justin Fields. #OhioState leads 17-7 with 9:34 left in the third quarter.



There hasn't been any official word yet on what may be wrong or if he'll be out for the game. We will update when more information becomes available.

UPDATE: Fields left the medical tent and rejoined his team. The broadcast team reports he's suffering from lower back tightness, but from all appearances, Fields doesn't seem like he'll leave the game.

UPDATE 2: Fields is indeed in the game, although he is clearly hobbled by his injury. He'll be worth keeping an eye on today, and Ryan Day may end up pulling him should the game get out of hand.