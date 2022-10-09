Premature Snap Hits Justin Fields in the Stomach While He Tries to Call an Audible
The Minnesota Vikings dominated the Chicago Bears in the first half of their Week 5 matchup. Things got off to a particularly rough start for Chicago as they took a delay of game penalty on their very first offensive play. On the first play of their second drive quarterback Justin Fields was trying to call an audible when center Sam Mustipher snapped the ball, hitting him below or right around the belt.
Things cannot get much more embarrassing for Justin Fields or the Bears this season. But it appears that they will keep trying. Fields completed just two of five pass attempts for 34 passing yards by the time there were just five minutes left in the first half.