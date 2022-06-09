Justin Fields Blasted Some Dingers at Wrigley Field
The Chicago Bears have had, like, 45 quarterbacks roll through town since the last one they liked but Justin Fields has the best potential to become a fan favorite if he continues his development. What makes him different? Well, there's the football stuff of course, but who else has shown the ability to find open receivers over at Soldier Field and hit batting practice home runs at Wrigley Field? This is the stuff that just doesn't show up in even the most detailed analytics.
That's pretty impressive. Anyone can get lucky and square one up. It takes a special talent to prove these bombs are no fluke.
Fields now has something to brag about around the locker room, complete with video evidence for those who may have heard tales of his exploits and harbored skepticism.