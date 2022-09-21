Justin Fields Does Damage Control With Bears Fans
On Monday, a significant number of people freaked out over comments Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields made. Fields claimed that losing a rivalry game to the Green Bay Packers hurt Bears players more than fans because fans don't put in the work. The overreaction to those comments was immediate. On Wednesday, Fields attempted to calm the waters.
Here's what he originally said with the context of the question:
That's a pretty innocuous comment, but when taken out of context people freaked out. Just as a reminder, those comments were made in the wake of the Bears getting spanked by Aaron Rodgers and the Packers on national television.
Here's what Fields said on Wednesday in an attempt to do damage control that was wholly unnecessary:
This is incredibly dumb. The whole thing. So stupid. An NFL quarterback essentially had to apologize because other people twisted his words.