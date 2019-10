Justin Bieber Walked to the Ring With Floyd Mayweather While Lil Wayne Rapped By Brian Alexander Giuffra | Sep 13 2019

Floyd Mayweather walked to the ring with Justin Bieber and Lil Wayne for his title fight against Canelo Alvarez. Lil Wayne performed while Justin Bieber nodded and generally worked on his street cred. Sunglasses indoors are always a nice touch.