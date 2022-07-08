Jurickson Profar Collapsed and Was Carted Off the Field After Taking CJ Abrams' Knee to the Head
Jurickson Profar, the San Diego Padres left fielder, had to be taken off the field on a cart after a collission in the outfield with CJ Abrams during the Padres game against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday night. Abrams, starting at shortstop, made a spectacular catch on the play, but his knee caught a diving Profar right in the chin. Both players were on the ground in pain, but Profar took the worst of it.
Profar eventually got up and was walking off the field when he collapsed. The cart was then brought out for him.
Profar was alert enough to put his arm up and gesture to the home crowd as he was taken off on a stretcher, so hopefully he can make a quick recovery.
Profar, 29, is in his third season with the Padres. He had appeared in 82 of 83 games coming into tonight.