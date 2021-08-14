Roundup: July Was Hottest Month Ever; Emma Stone Signs on to 'Cruella' Sequel; Jacob deGrom Has Injury Setback
Louisiana "close to the breaking point" due to COVID ... FDA approves third dose of Pfizer, Moderna vaccine for immunocompromised ... July was the hottest month ever recorded ... S&P 500 hits another record ... The Afghan military is collapsing ... Federal judge allows eviction moratorium to remain in place ... Cuomo impeachment trial suspended after resignation ... Emma Stone signs on to "Cruella" sequel ... Britney Spears' father to step down from conservatorship ... "South Park" creators are buying Casa Bonita ... Dua Lipa releases song with Elton John ... Bill Burr doesn't actually hate Star Wars ... Ryan Murphy's "American Sports Story" coming to FX ... Trevor Bauer's administrative leave extended again ... NFL suspends Derrius Guice six games ... Big Ten, ACC, Pac-12 discussing alliance ... Jacob deGrom suffers setback in rehab ...
The fires of Mount Doom were in Elijah Wood's stomach on Hot Ones this week:
Highlights of the Arsenal vs. Brentford match that opened the Premier League season:
John Cena and Pete Davidson tested workout gadgets:
Beastie Boys -- "Intergalactic"