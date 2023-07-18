July's Best Sportsbook Promos (Unlock $1,500 Bonus on MLB, Golf, NASCAR & More)
Earn $1,500 in sportsbook bonuses with three exclusive July promo codes
By Joe Summers
Caesars, DraftKings and FanDuel all have spectacular July sportsbook promos available that total $1,500 in bonus bets! It only takes a few minutes to claim all three offers and you'll be on your way to a MASSIVE payday.
Here's what to do:
No-Sweat Bet: Caesars July Promo Code
If you sign up for Caesars with our promo code BIGLEADFULL and deposit at least $10, your first bet of up to $1,250 will be covered and refunded in bonus bets if you lose!
That means you've got TWO chances to win with this stellar offer. You must be a new user to qualify and you can bet on any sport.
Sign up for Caesars today to lock in your $1,250 bonus before time runs out.
Bet and Get: DraftKings and FanDuel July Promo Codes
Both DraftKings and FanDuel are giving new users a GUARANTEED win. If you sign up and bet $5 or more at each sportsbook, you'll win a combined $250 in bonus bets!
At DraftKings, you'll sign up with this link, deposit at least $10, then bet $5 or more on any game. You'll INSTANTLY be credited with $150 in bonus bets just for placing your wager!
At FanDuel, you'll still sign up and deposit $10 or more. Bet $5 on any game in any sport and you'll receive an extra $100 in bonus bets whether you win or lose!
You don't need a promo code for either offer, but you do need to deposit at least $10 to activate the respective bonuses.
Combine both promos and you'll win $250 in bonus cash just by betting $10! Sign up for DraftKings and FanDuel today to secure your huge wins and set yourself up for a profitable week.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.