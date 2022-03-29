Julius Randle Visibly Frustrated as Knicks Win Fourth Straight
The New York Knicks won their fourth consecutive game on Monday night, beating the Chicago Bulls at Madison Square Garden, 109-104. It's a good way to end a bad season, but not everyone in the Knicks locker room was happy last night. As the final buzzer sounded Julius Randle could be seen throwing the ball backwards as he walked to the locker room without talking to anyone. Wally Szczerbiak and Alan Hann discussed Randle's bad attitude on the Knicks postgame.
Randle has been struggling lately. Last night he was held to five points on 1-of-9 shooting. However, he was on the floor to close out a victory so at some point he should really consider letting the result factor into how he feels.
It's been a big step back for Randle and the Knicks this year. They made the playoffs and then got a catchphrase, but perhaps some naive, reactionary, click-hungry people might have jumped the gun on what one good season really meant. For now he might just want to focus on the things that are going well.