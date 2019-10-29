Julio Jones Hasn't Scored Since the Falcons Tweeted About Him Not Scoring Touchdowns
By Stephen Douglas | Oct 28 2019
Julio Jones started the season by scoring four touchdowns in three games. Heading into a week four matchup with the Tennessee Titans, Jones was on pace for the biggest scoring season of his career. That's when the Falcons tweeted about Julio Jones scoring touchdowns.
It's true. Julio Jones has not scored a touchdown since the official Falcons' Twitter account tweeted about him scoring touchdowns. That was over a month ago. The Falcons are now 1-7. Jones is stuck at four touchdowns. He was on pace for a career-high in touchdowns. Now, not so much. In fact, he may never score again unless the Falcons tweet something sincere about how he can't score touchdowns.