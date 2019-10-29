Julio Jones Hasn't Scored Since the Falcons Tweeted About Him Not Scoring Touchdowns By Stephen Douglas | Oct 28 2019 Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Julio Jones started the season by scoring four touchdowns in three games. Heading into a week four matchup with the Tennessee Titans, Jones was on pace for the biggest scoring season of his career. That's when the Falcons tweeted about Julio Jones scoring touchdowns.

Ever since this tweet he has not scored not one single touchdown. ???? https://t.co/lQxY0G7fme — Peyton White (@Saintboy92) October 28, 2019

It's true. Julio Jones has not scored a touchdown since the official Falcons' Twitter account tweeted about him scoring touchdowns. That was over a month ago. The Falcons are now 1-7. Jones is stuck at four touchdowns. He was on pace for a career-high in touchdowns. Now, not so much. In fact, he may never score again unless the Falcons tweet something sincere about how he can't score touchdowns.