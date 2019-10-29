The Big LeadThe Big Lead
Julio Jones Hasn't Scored Since the Falcons Tweeted About Him Not Scoring Touchdowns

By Stephen Douglas | Oct 28 2019

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 20: Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons is unable to make a reception in front of Jalen Ramsey #20 of the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of a game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 20, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Julio Jones started the season by scoring four touchdowns in three games. Heading into a week four matchup with the Tennessee Titans, Jones was on pace for the biggest scoring season of his career. That's when the Falcons tweeted about Julio Jones scoring touchdowns.

It's true. Julio Jones has not scored a touchdown since the official Falcons' Twitter account tweeted about him scoring touchdowns. That was over a month ago. The Falcons are now 1-7. Jones is stuck at four touchdowns. He was on pace for a career-high in touchdowns. Now, not so much. In fact, he may never score again unless the Falcons tweet something sincere about how he can't score touchdowns.