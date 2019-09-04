Julie Foudy Rips Hope Solo's 'Classless' Comments After Sweden Loss By Brian Alexander Giuffra | Sep 04 2019

Julie Foudy was not a fan of Hope Solo’s reaction to the U.S. women’s national team’s loss to Sweden on Friday. After the national team was eliminated from the 2016 Olympics in penalty kicks, Solo claimed Sweden had played a cowardly game. Foudy, a former national team captain and now color commentator was not pleased.

Here’s what Foudy had to say when asked what she thought of Solo’s post-game comments:

“I shook my head. I thought, why is that necessary. There’s a long history and tradition with our national team of respecting others when you lose, so I don’t agree with it at all. I think it’s pretty obvious that Sweden took a tactic that most outmatched teams take in soccer, it’s been happening for centuries in fact.

“They played a lower defensive line, I wouldn’t even call it a bunker because they did come out, it wasn’t like they bunkered the entire game. To call them cowards for playing a tactically smart game is ridiculous and classless, and it really doesn’t represent the house that we built with the U.S. team.”

Here’s the video of her reaction.

Foudy was a member of the women’s national team from 17 years, from 1987 to 2004. She made 272 appearances for the squad and is a member of the National Soccer Hall of Fame. Her opinion on this matter holds a lot of weight, especially because she was a part of two Women’s World Cups and two Olympic titles. She retired after winning gold at the 2004 Olympics in Athens.