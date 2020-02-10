Julie DiCaro, Reporter Covering Patrick Kane Investigation, Kept From Work by Twitter Threat
By victor.test | Feb 10 2020
Julie DiCaro, an update anchor and contributor to 67o The Score in Chicago, has been the target of nasty tweets during her coverage of the Patrick Kane investigation. It takes a strong stomach to search her mentions. There are some depressing people out there. I’d say it’s surprising but it’s not. This type of harassment happens far too often.
Things took an ugly turn last night when one of the Twitter attacks came in the form of a specific threat. DiCaro tweeted this morning that she wasn’t at work today out of an abundance of caution. Her physical location hasn’t stopped her from working sources and providing new information.
The trolls don’t always win.