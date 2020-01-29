JuJu Smith-Schuster Will Be on DAZN's Countdown to Jake Paul vs. GIB
By Ryan Glasspiegel | Jan 29 2020
JuJu Smith-Schuster will be on DAZN's Countdown to Jake Paul vs. GIB, a DAZN spokesperson confirmed to The Big Lead. The celebrity boxing match airs Thursday night on DAZN, which costs $19.99 per month or $99.99 for a year's subscription, and the pregame program -- which starts at 8pm ET -- will air on DAZN's YouTube and Twitter channels in addition to Jake Paul and AnEsonGib’s YouTube channels.
The fight and Countdown program are taking place in Miami, which is hosting Super Bowl LIV later this week.
In addition to Smith-Schuster, the pre-show will be hosted by Kyle Brandt (of Good Morning Football) and include commentary from Logan Paul (Jake's brother and fellow celebrity boxer) and lightweight champ Devin Haney, as well as contributions from Mike Majlak, Behzinga, and Lauren Gardner. DAZN's executive producer, Logan Swaim, was previously the GMFB showrunner.
The prevailing storyline of the fight is that Jake Paul hopes to defeat GIB, and then go avenge his brother Logan's loss to KSI in a fight later this year.
To get a sense of what the Countdown program will look like, here is the sizzle reel from the recent Logan Paul vs. KSI preshow: