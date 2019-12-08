JuJu Smith-Schuster Tweets Touching Tribute to Juice WRLD Following Death By William Pitts | Dec 08 2019 2019 Rolling Loud New York | Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Young up-and-coming rapper Jarad Anthony Higgins, better known by his stage name Juice WRLD, died earlier today at the age of 21 following a "medical emergency" at Chicago's Midway Airport.

While Juice WRLD was born and lived in Chicago, one of his biggest fans and friends was Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster. This May, Smith-Schuster went to a Juice WRLD concert in Pittsburgh and even took the stage to much cheering from the home crowd, who shouted "F**k A.B.!"

Naturally, upon hearing the news of Juice's death, Smith-Schuster was stunned. He posted this tribute to the deceased rapper on Twitter.

This man got me through so much in life & the fact that he’s not here anymore kills me. Felt like yesterday when we were backstage talking about video games and you playing death row on a PSP. Thank you for all the great memories. Rest Easy King Juice. ❤️ #rip @JuiceWorlddd pic.twitter.com/CdUD8FoE9L — JuJu Smith-Schuster (@TeamJuJu) December 8, 2019

The energy and excitement JuJu took the stage with tells you a lot about his passion for Juice WRLD's content. He won't be forgotten. RIP Juice WRLD.