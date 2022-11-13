Andre Cisco Not Flagged For Dirty Hit on JuJu Smith-Schuster
JuJu Smith-Schuster was knocked out cold by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Andre Cisco on Sunday. Cisco lit into Smith-Schuster on a crossing route, hitting him blind when he was clearly defenseless. It was also a helmet-to-helmet hit. For some reason the officials decided to pick up the flag they initially threw on the play.
You be the judge:
That is an incredibly scary play and, from my view, a clear penalty. Not only was Smith-Schuster defenseless, Cisco also lowered his head and impacted the Kansas City Chiefs receiver's helmet. It's clear as day this should have been a flag.
The NFL needs to look into stuff like this. Use replay if you need to but that's an ejection-worthy hit from Cisco. I'm not suggesting it was intentional, but it was negligent from him.
He did the same thing later in the drive, hitting Marquez Valdes-Scantling when he was defenseless.
Despite what the tweet says, that's not clean. MVS was in the air reaching for the ball. Defenseless again.