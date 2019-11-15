VIDEO: JuJu Smith-Schuster Suffers Two Brutal Helmet-to-Helmet Hits On Same Play
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 14 2019
JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered not one, but two brutal hits to the head during one play on Thursday Night Football and was forced to leave the game. The Pittsburgh Steelers could ill-afford to lose him as they trail the Cleveland Browns 14-0 before the half.
Smith-Schuster ran a crossing route in the middle of the second quarter, appeared to catch a pass from Mason Rudolph and wound up taking two helmet-to-helmet hits on the play. Both Greedy Williams and Morgan Burnett's helmets made contact with Smith-Schuster's head and he dropped the ball.
Check this out:
And another angle:
That's really bad and somehow neither player was flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit.
After laying on the turf motionless for a while, Smith-Schuster was able to leave the field but he needed help:
Hopefully Smith-Schuster winds up being OK but he's he's done for the night: