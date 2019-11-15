VIDEO: JuJu Smith-Schuster Suffers Two Brutal Helmet-to-Helmet Hits On Same Play By Ryan Phillips | Nov 14 2019

JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered not one, but two brutal hits to the head during one play on Thursday Night Football and was forced to leave the game. The Pittsburgh Steelers could ill-afford to lose him as they trail the Cleveland Browns 14-0 before the half.

Smith-Schuster ran a crossing route in the middle of the second quarter, appeared to catch a pass from Mason Rudolph and wound up taking two helmet-to-helmet hits on the play. Both Greedy Williams and Morgan Burnett's helmets made contact with Smith-Schuster's head and he dropped the ball.

Check this out:

JuJu Smith-Schuster should not be playing anymore football tonight pic.twitter.com/i7CsJKKKMw — Jimmy Clarke (@JimmyClarke) November 15, 2019

And another angle:

JuJu heads to the locker room after this hit to the head. #HereWeGo #NFL pic.twitter.com/B2rFo0H5B8 — Over The Top Sports Show (@THEOTTSSHOW) November 15, 2019

That's really bad and somehow neither player was flagged for a helmet-to-helmet hit.

Not one but two Cleveland helmets went directly into JuJu Smith-Schuster's head. No flag. Greedy Williams and old friend Morgan Burnett. JuJu's still down. Been down for nearly three minutes. #DKPS #Steelers #HereWeGo #Browns #PITvsCLE — Dejan Kovacevic (@Dejan_Kovacevic) November 15, 2019

After laying on the turf motionless for a while, Smith-Schuster was able to leave the field but he needed help:

JuJu Smith-Schuster is able to walk off the field slowly surrounded by trainers. Backboard was unnecessary, but waiting nearby if he needed it. Looks like he's going straight back to the locker room. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 15, 2019

Hopefully Smith-Schuster winds up being OK but he's he's done for the night: