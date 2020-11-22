JuJu Smith-Schuster Suffers Freak Leg Injury Stepping on Flag
By Stephen Douglas | Nov 22, 2020, 4:16 PM EST
JuJu Smith-Schuster suffered a freak injury on Sunday when he came up limping after stepping on a flag. No, that's what really appears to have happened. Smith-Schuster was running across the field when he stepped on a referee's flag right after it had been thrown.
You have to assume he stepped on ball part of the flag filled with sand, thought his reaction as he waves his arm on the sideline as if to show disgust makes you wonder if he was actually trying to sell it.
Hopefully, Smith-Schuster is able to rebound from this unfortunate event. And the referee learns to watch where he's throwing that thing.