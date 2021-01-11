Judge Jeanine Pirro Compares Parler Deplatforming to Kristallnacht on 'Fox & Friends'
By Stephen Douglas | Jan 11, 2021, 11:00 AM EST
Judge Jeanine Pirro appeared on FOX News' Fox & Friends on Monday morning. Within 30 seconds she compared Parler being shut down to Kristallnacht. Even as far as FOX News goes, this should be considered over the top.
Kristallnacht is the night in 1938 when German Nazis attacked Jewish people, destroying synogogues and Jewish businesses. Dozens of people were killed and 30,000 Jewish men were taken to concentration camps.
You would think it wouldn't need to be said, but apparently it does because Pirro made this outlandish comment on a morning television show with a large audience, but removing Parler from the app store and kicking it off Amazon servers to make it harder for right-wing zealots to plan their next attack on the United States is nothing like Kristallnacht.
This is quite a pivot from Pirro, who just on Saturday night appeared to condemn the same people who are apparently victims again this morning because they can't tweet.
It's almost unbelievable.