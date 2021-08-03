JT Ibe Cut Almost Immediately After Injuring Keith Kirkwood at Panthers Training Camp
By Stephen Douglas
JT Ibe, an undrafted rookie out of South Carolina, has been wavied by the Carolina Panthers following a dangerous hit during training camp. Keith Kirkwood, in his second season with the Panthers, suffered an apparent head injury and was taken off the field on a stretcher.
It appears from that angle that Ibe left his feet as Kirkwood turned his body to reach for a football that had gone off his hands. Ibe must have caught Kirkwood in the head on his way to the ground. An assistant coach came in screaming immediately. Kirkwood was taken to the hospital.
A litlte more than an hour later Ibe was waived.