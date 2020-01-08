A Conversation with Joy Taylor
By Bobby Burack | Jan 10 2020
Joy Taylor, from The Herd and the host of the Maybe I'm Crazy podcast, joins the show this week. We discussed the early days of her career, getting on Undisputed, her daily schedule, moving to Los Angeles, how big sports are in Pittsburgh, Game of Thrones, if Braveheart is any good, what she wants to do next, NFL playoffs, and more.
Listen: Below | Download: Here
