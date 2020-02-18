The Big LeadThe Big Lead
MediaPodcastsRoundupNFLNBAMLBMMAWWEGolfNCAAFNCAAB

Joy Taylor Gets Live Interactive Show on Caffeine

By Bobby Burack | Feb 18 2020

Joy Taylor new Caffeine show.
Joy Taylor new Caffeine show. | Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images

Caffeine will launch a live interactive show with FOX Sports' Joy Taylor Wednesday, The Big Lead has learned. Joy Chat will air weekly on Caffeine Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 PT.

The digital show is designed to interact with the audience through live comments.Joy Chat will cover what's trending in both sports and pop culture and occasionally feature guests.

Taylor co-hosted Caffeine's Catchin W’s with JuJu Smith-Schuster during Super Bowl week from Miami.

Joy Taylor, JuJu Smith-Schuster on Caffeine.
Joy Taylor, JuJu Smith-Schuster on Caffeine.

“I’m very excited to launch Joy Chat on Caffeine TV," Taylor tells The Big Lead. "I love debating and hearing from viewers and Caffeine is a viewer-friendly platform that encourages interaction. I’m looking forward to a fun, cultural, entertaining live digital sports show that reaches everyone in a unique way.”

It's expected FOX will develop additional shows for the platform moving forward.

Caffeine is a real-time, interactive broadcast platform for sports, esports, and entertainment available at Caffeine.tv and via its app.

In 2018, Fox Sports invested $100 million in Caffeine. Fox and Caffeine together, secured the television and streaming rights for EA SPORTS™ FIFA19 Global Series events.

Taylor co-hosts The Herd with Colin Cowherd and the Maybe I'm Crazy podcast. She joined FOX Sports in 2016 as the moderator of FS1's Undisputed.