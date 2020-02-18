Joy Taylor Gets Live Interactive Show on Caffeine
By Bobby Burack | Feb 18 2020
Caffeine will launch a live interactive show with FOX Sports' Joy Taylor Wednesday, The Big Lead has learned. Joy Chat will air weekly on Caffeine Wednesdays at 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 PT.
The digital show is designed to interact with the audience through live comments.Joy Chat will cover what's trending in both sports and pop culture and occasionally feature guests.
Taylor co-hosted Caffeine's Catchin W’s with JuJu Smith-Schuster during Super Bowl week from Miami.
“I’m very excited to launch Joy Chat on Caffeine TV," Taylor tells The Big Lead. "I love debating and hearing from viewers and Caffeine is a viewer-friendly platform that encourages interaction. I’m looking forward to a fun, cultural, entertaining live digital sports show that reaches everyone in a unique way.”
It's expected FOX will develop additional shows for the platform moving forward.
Caffeine is a real-time, interactive broadcast platform for sports, esports, and entertainment available at Caffeine.tv and via its app.
In 2018, Fox Sports invested $100 million in Caffeine. Fox and Caffeine together, secured the television and streaming rights for EA SPORTS™ FIFA19 Global Series events.
Taylor co-hosts The Herd with Colin Cowherd and the Maybe I'm Crazy podcast. She joined FOX Sports in 2016 as the moderator of FS1's Undisputed.