Joy Behar Made an Hacky, Inappropriate Joke About Carl Nassib on 'The View' and Tried to Walk It Back
On Monday, Carl Nassib announced that he was gay. In doing so, the Las Vegas Raiders defensive lineman pledged $100,000 to the Trevor Project, which focuses on suicide prevention in the LGBTQ community and became the first openly gay NFL player, something Michael Sam came close to becoming, but never accomplished for whatever reason. Nassib's news was met with a positive reaction from around the NFL and elsewhere.
With that in mind, here's a clip from The View this morning. Comedian and longtime host Joy Behar jumped into a conversation about Nassib to say, "After they said penetration in the end zone, they lost me!"
This was followed by various oh no she didn't reactions from her co-hosts with Meghan McCain abstaining from giving Baher any positive affirmation for this unoriginal tripe. Before going to break Baher asked viewers to make-believe she never said it. Good luck.