Journey Brown's Football Career is Over Due to Heart Condition
By Ryan Phillips | Nov 11, 2020, 7:17 PM EST
Penn State running back Journey Brown entered 2020 as one of the top returning players at his position nationally and a potential high draft pick. Unfortunately he never played this season and on Wednesday it was revealed he'll have to retire from football due to a heart condition.
Brown announced the news on Twitter:
Brown was a star in 2019 as a sophomore, rushing for 890 yards and 12 touchdowns on 129 rushes (6.9 yards per carry), while adding 15 receptions for 134 yards and another score. Much was expected in 2020. But during a COVID-19 test in early September a medical condition was discovered. Penn State didn't reveal what it was, but clearly things were serious because Brown didn't take a snap this season.
Now we know he has been diagnosed with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, which is a disease that thickens the heart muscle making the pumping of blood difficult. People with hypertrophic cardiomyopathy often don't have any symptoms and can lead normal lives, but high level athletics can be incredibly dangerous. The condition is not COVID-19 related.
This is a sad end to a career for Brown. He had a bright future and was one of the most popular players on Penn State's roster.
This is a brutal blow to the Nittany Lions, as they're already having an awful season sitting at 0-3.