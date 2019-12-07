Anthony Joshua Defeats Andy Ruiz Jr. Via Unanimous Decision By Liam McKeone | Dec 07 2019 Andy Ruiz Jr v Anthony Joshua 2 - Clash on the Dunes, IBF, WBA, WBO & IBO World Heavyweight Title | Richard Heathcote/Getty Images

The second bout of Andy Ruiz vs. Anthony Joshua was as highly anticipated as any boxing match in recent memory. It did not disappoint, as the big match in Saudi Arabia ended with a unanimous decision in the favor of Joshua.

Anthony Joshua beats Andy Ruiz Jr. via unanimous decision to become a two-time heavyweight champion of the world. ?



Who should the Champion fight next?



? - Wilder/ Fury

❤️ - Andy Ruiz Jr. #JoshuaRuiz2 | #JoshuaRuizJr2 pic.twitter.com/yV9PozeRct — Grosvenor Sport (@GrosvenorSport) December 7, 2019

118-110 twice and 119-109 for new champion, Anthony Joshua. #RuizJoshua2 — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) December 7, 2019

Ruiz had his three heavyweight titles on the line for this fight, while Joshua was looking to avenge his surprising loss at the hands of Ruiz back in June-- and managed to do just that. Both boxers traded big blows throughout, but Joshua was the clear winner; he stayed out of reach of Ruiz for much of the bout and used his mobility to his advantage.

Joshua's next fight will likely come against the winner of Wilder-Fury, and no matter who he goes up against, it'll likely be a good one.