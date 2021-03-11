Padres Prospect Joshua Mears Just Absolutely Annihilated a Baseball
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 10, 2021, 7:04 PM EST
Joshua Mears just killed a baseball. The San Diego Padres' 10th-ranked prospect got into Wednesday's spring training game and launched a massive, two-run home run that had the Internet buzzing. It also sounded incredible off the bat.
Check this out:
That is an absolutely perfect baseball sound. Mears' shot went 400 feet and got out in an instant. The exit velocity of that laser was 117.3 mph. Only one ball was hit harder during the 2020 MLB season and that was a 118.4 mph bullet off Pete Alonso's bat.
The 20-year-old Mears is a massive 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds. The Kirkland, Washington native was a second-round pick in the 2019 MLB Draft. He's not considered among San Diego's top prospects but he could be poised for a breakout this season as he finally gets above rookie ball for the first time. Evaluators claim he has a ton of tools, first among them is immense raw power. Safe to say, that checks out.