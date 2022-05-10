Josh Naylor Went Full Psycho After Hitting Go-Ahead Home Run
Josh Naylor had himself a night for the Cleveland Guardians on Monday. The first baseman went 3-for-5, with two home runs and eight RBIs. His home runs were both incredibly dramatic, and after his second -- a three-run shot in the 11th -- he went absolutely psychotic after touching home plate.
Naylor's first home run came in the top of the ninth inning. The Guardians entered the frame trailing the Chicago White Sox 8-2. Cleveland proceded to score six runs to tie the game. Naylor hit a grand slam to knot things a 8-8.
Naylor threw his helmet when he got back into the dugout and appeared to yell at some White Sox fans sitting nearby.
In the top of the 11th, with the score tied at 9-9, Naylor did it again, this time crushing a three-run bomb. As soon as he crossed home plate he went nuts.
Here's the home run:
And here's what happened after he crossed the plate:
Well, he's certainly excited.
Not sure what brought all that on, but it was certainly entertaining. Maybe the kid is just happy at the prospect of winning a Major League Baseball game.