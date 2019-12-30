It Would Be Astonishing if Josh McDaniels Actually Coaches the Browns By Ryan Glasspiegel | Dec 30 2019 Josh McDaniels and Tom Brady | Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Browns have requested permission to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels for their head coaching vacancy after firing Freddie Kitchens. This is an entirely unsurprising development, but it would be astonishing if he actually agreed to ultimately coach there.

After flaming out in Denver, McDaniels has been ultra careful about dipping his toes back into the head coaching waters. A situation has to be close to immaculate for him to go there. He left the Colts at the altar two years ago, and Mike Florio reported that he "had concerns about working with owner Jim Irsay."

Irsay has certainly had some hiccups along the way and he carries himself differently than most of his cohorts in the NFL ownership ranks, but when you compare his football accomplishments to Browns owner Jimmy Haslam's, it's like comparing Goodfellas to Gigli.

Irsay has won a Super Bowl and the Colts have made the playoffs 14 times in the last 20 seasons. Haslam has mowed through five head coaching regimes (not including interim coaches) since he bought the Browns in 2012. Since 2013, the Browns are 28-83 and have not reached the postseason.

Maybe the Patriots are a crumbling Rome and McDaniels has to take a lifeboat out of Dodge, but Cleveland seems like far from the ideal situation for him.