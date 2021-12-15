Josh Lambo Claims Urban Meyer Kicked Him During Warmups
Former Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo has made a serious accusation against his former head coach, Urban Meyer. Lambo told the Tampa Bay Times that Meyer kicked him during a warmup session back in August. Lambo was stretching when Meyer walked up to him and kicked him in the leg.
Lambo said the following about the incident to the Times:
"I'm in a lunge position. left leg forward, right leg back. Urban Meyer, while I'm in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, 'Hey Dips--t, make your f--king kicks!' And kicks me in the leg."
Lambo continued:
"It certainly wasn't as hard as he could've done it, but it certainly wasn't a love tap. Truthfully, I'd register it as a five (out of 10). Which in the workplace, I don't care if it's football or not, the boss can't strike an employee. And for a second, I couldn't believe it actually happned. Pardon my vulgarity, I said, 'Don't you ever f--king kick me again!' And his response was, 'I'm the head ball coach, I'll kick you whenever the f--k I want.'"
Well that's problematic. Lambo is right, striking someone in the workplace is never acceptable and it's even worse when someone in a position of authority does it to an employee.
This is just the latest in a long line of issues for Meyer this season. He publicly embarrassed himself with a drunken evening in October, called his assistant coaches losers, and looks like he's hating life as the Jaguars have limped to a 2-11 record.
It's been a disaster of a first year in the NFL for Meyer and he may need to just quit.