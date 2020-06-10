Bayern Munich's Josh Kimmich Got Cleated in the Head, Bled All Over the Place
By Kyle Koster | Jun 10 2020
Soccer is taking place in the Bundesliga, which is great news for everyone. Although one would have trouble getting Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich to sign off on that right now as fresh blood pools about his shoulders. He was unfortunately on the receiving end of a very dubious cleating by an Eintracht Frankfurt player.
Not only did Kimmich stay in the game, he assisted a Robert Lewandowski goal shortly after the incident. There's probably a lesson there in addition to the obvious one that nothing is more metal than losing platelets from one's dome.