Josh Johnson Knocked Out Leaving Niners With Choice Between Injured Brock Purdy and Running Backs
The San Francisco 49ers are losing quarterbacks at a record rate. The Niners went into the NFC Championship Game with third-string quarterback Brock Purdy under center. Then Purdy got injured and had to leave the game. Veteran Josh Johnson then entered the game, but he was knocked out of the game in the third quarter. Now things are about to get real weird.
Brock Purdy entered the game to hand the ball off to Christian McCaffrey before the Niners punted. Meanwhile, Christian McCaffrey got a new helmet and looked at some play sheets as it appeared that he might run the offense. And on top of all that, fullback Kyle Juszczyk is listed as the emergency quarterback.
Wild stuff.