Raiders RB Josh Jacobs Leaves Game With Shoulder Injury By Ryan Glasspiegel | Oct 20 2019 Naomi Baker/Getty Images

Josh Jacobs, who gashed the Packers on the Raiders' first drive in Green Bay, was shown by CBS cameras heading into the locker room.

Jacobs had three rushed for 53 yards on Oakland's first drive. Jalen Richard is the running back behind Jacobs on the depth chart. We will update this story when we find out what the injury is here.

Update: Jacobs left the game with a shoulder injury. The Raiders have not yet given a designation on whether he will return.

Update II: Jacobs has returned to the game.