Josh Heupel Says Tennessee Team Approaches Stairs With Effort and Energy
By Stephen Douglas
Josh Heupel is in his first season as head coach of the Tennessee Volunteers. At a press conference on Monday he addressed how his team was looking heading into the season and, oh boy, do they sound like a team you do not want to mess with.
Here's the full quote via 24/7 Sports:
"I love this team’s effort and energy. The way they’ve learned how to approach walking up the stairs and going to meetings, being consistent in those competitive behaviors that you’ve got to have."
Man, I don't even remember him saying that about his 2018 UCF team that went 12-1. Effort and energy approaching stairs and attending meetings is right up there. It has no choice but to become a classic college football platitude.