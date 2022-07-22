January 6th Committee Hearing Room Erupted In Laughter They Saw Video of Josh Hawley Running
The latest January 6th Committee hearing took place on Thursday night in primetime. Witness after witness painted the picture that Donald Trump spent the afternoon watching television and ignoring pleas to tell his supporters to disperse. At one point they brought up Senator Josh Hawley who put his fist in the air and riled up the crowd before the riot. The committee then showed video of Hawley running to escape the same people he had just expressed solidarity with.
While Hawley immediately started getting roasted on Twitter, the crowd gathered in the hearing room broke out in laughter when the video was shown.
A real how it started versus how it's going if we've ever seen one.