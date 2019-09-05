Josh Hart Took a Serious Shot at the Lakers During Podcast By Ryan Phillips | Sep 05 2019

Josh Hart had teammate Lonzo Ball on his podcast “LightHarted” to discuss a number of topics. They talked about Lonzo’s Big Baller Brand shoes being garbage, and also the Los Angeles Lakers came up. Hart tossed some serious shade in the direction of the franchise.

As Ball was discussing his time visiting Lithuania and how dark and depressing it was, Ball interjected that it sounded like their time with the Lakers:

Josh Hart sending shots at the Lakers Organization. ? pic.twitter.com/35ZwxI0qCR — Chris Montano (@gswchris) September 4, 2019

Hart and Ball were traded to the New Orleans Pelicans as part of the deal that brought Anthony Davis to the Lakers. It’s clear Hart is a bit bitter about how that all went down and about his time with LA.

Ball, Hart and Brandon Ingram all get a fresh start in New Orleans, but they’re not going to forget their exit from the Lakers.

You can check out the entire episode of the podcast here.