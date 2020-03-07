Josh Hart Fully Embraces Rihanna's Troll of Him
By Ryan Phillips | Mar 06 2020
Josh Hart and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Miami Heat Friday night and Hart showed up to work wearing an epic hoodie.
Remember when LeBron James dunked on Hart and it resulted in the following epic photo?
Well, Rihanna took to the comment section of James' post and asked if anyone had checked on Hart:
The "anybody check on Hart" troll was tremendous. But, apparently, the former Laker is leaning into it because he showed up to work on Friday wearing this:
That's awesome and Hart definitely turned an L into a W on this one.
Hart and the Pelicans are one of the NBA's most exciting teams and it'll be good for their future if they don't take themselves too seriously.